Sopcich’s insensitive remarks live tweeted

Kaytlin Hill

Editor-in-chief

khill48@jccc.edu

College President Joe Sopcich was overheard making inflammatory comments regarding the upcoming tuition raise at a Marriott restaurant in Washington D.C.

According to tweets from Kansan Democratic National Committee member, Chris Reeves, Sopcich talked about the financial level of students at the college.

: “There are no poor students at @JCCC, show me poor students at #JCCC what is it, 10%? 10 Students? Come on” talking to a board member. Literally three tables away from me. #JCCC — Chris Reeves (@tmservo433) February 13, 2019

Chris Gray, assistant vice president of Strategic Communications and Marketing, reported that Sopcich was attending the Kansas Association of Community College Trustees’ annual meeting.

This is a developing story, more information to come next week.