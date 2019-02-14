Sopcich’s insensitive remarks live tweeted

Kaytlin Hill
Editor-in-chief
khill48@jccc.edu
College President Joe Sopcich was overheard making inflammatory comments regarding the upcoming tuition raise at a Marriott restaurant in Washington D.C.
According to tweets from Kansan Democratic National Committee member, Chris Reeves, Sopcich talked about the financial level of students at the college.
: “There are no poor students at @JCCC, show me poor students at #JCCC what is it, 10%? 10 Students? Come on” talking to a board member. Literally three tables away from me. #JCCC
— Chris Reeves (@tmservo433) February 13, 2019
Chris Gray, assistant vice president of Strategic Communications and Marketing, reported that Sopcich was attending the Kansas Association of Community College Trustees’ annual meeting.
This is a developing story, more information to come next week.