Sopcich’s insensitive remarks live tweeted

Kaytlin Hill

Editor-in-chief

khill48@jccc.edu

College President Joe Sopcich was overheard making inflammatory comments regarding the upcoming tuition raise at a Marriott restaurant in Washington D.C.

According to tweets from Kansan Democratic National Committee member, Chris Reeves, Sopcich talked about the financial level of students at the college.

Chris Gray, assistant vice president of Strategic Communications and Marketing, reported that Sopcich was attending the Kansas Association of Community College Trustees’ annual meeting.

This is a developing story, more information to come next week.

 

