Sports Gallery: Cavaliers play at home against Kansas City Kansas February 18, 2019 0 David Turner (5) goes for a slam dunk in the early part of the JCCC men's game against KCKCC Monday night, bringing the score up to 26-10 with JCCC leading. Photo by: Brandon Jessip, The Campus Ledger. '' 1 of 6 Nick Larkin (3) calling out to his teammates as he heads down the court with the ball during the game Monday night against KCKCC. Photo by: Brandon Jessip, The Campus Ledger. Head coach Mike Jeffers speaks with Isiah Sears (15) and David Turner (5) among several others during a time-out at Monday night's game. Photo by: Brandon Jessip, The Campus Ledger. David Turner (5) goes for a slam dunk in the early part of the JCCC men's game against KCKCC Monday night, bringing the score up to 26-10 with JCCC leading. Photo by: Brandon Jessip, The Campus Ledger. Jadah Anderson (3) attempting a shot through a narrow opening against KCKCC, on Monday night. Photo by: Brandon Jessip, The Campus Ledger. Jess Myers (0) looks to her teammate KK Jackson-Morris (13) as she moves the ball down the court during Monday night's game against KCKCC. Photo by: Brandon Jessip, The Campus Ledger. KK Jackson-Morris (13) maintaining possession of the ball against a defending KCKCC player. KCKCC would go on to win against JCCC with a final score of 64-69. Photo by: Brandon Jessip, The Campus Ledger.