Gallery: Cavaliers play at home against Kansas City Kansas

David Turner (5) goes for a slam dunk in the early part of the JCCC men’s game against KCKCC Monday night, bringing the score up to 26-10 with JCCC leading. Photo by: Brandon Jessip, The Campus Ledger.
Nick Larkin (3) calling out to his teammates as he heads down the court with the ball during the game Monday night against KCKCC. Photo by: Brandon Jessip, The Campus Ledger.
Head coach Mike Jeffers speaks with Isiah Sears (15) and David Turner (5) among several others during a time-out at Monday night's game. Photo by: Brandon Jessip, The Campus Ledger.
Jadah Anderson (3) attempting a shot through a narrow opening against KCKCC, on Monday night. Photo by: Brandon Jessip, The Campus Ledger.
Jess Myers (0) looks to her teammate KK Jackson-Morris (13) as she moves the ball down the court during Monday night's game against KCKCC. Photo by: Brandon Jessip, The Campus Ledger.
KK Jackson-Morris (13) maintaining possession of the ball against a defending KCKCC player. KCKCC would go on to win against JCCC with a final score of 64-69. Photo by: Brandon Jessip, The Campus Ledger.
