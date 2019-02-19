Campus closing due to weather

Joseph Adams

Staff reporter

jadams68@jccc.edu

The campus will close at 5 p.m. Tuesday, February 19, due to anticipated winter weather, according to the text alert system.

According to winter weather alerts from the National Weather Service, anticipate up to 1 to 4 inches of snow and sparse ice accumulations are possible.

Including the early closures today, there have been 7 full or partial cancellations of campus activities since the beginning of the spring semester.

The National Weather Service recommended caution when travelling on road ways due to dangerous or slippery conditions.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration lists all the ways travelers can keep themselves and their loved ones safe while driving in inclement weather.