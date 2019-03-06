Sports Cavaliers defeat the Labette Cardinals, paving the way to district championship March 6, 2019 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter '' 1 of 8 Nick Larkin (3) brings the ball closer to scoring despite blocking attempts by Labette players such as Mike Flenorey, during Saturday’s game. Photo by: Brandon Jessip, The Campus Ledger. Lucas Miller (21) moves to block opposing player Labette’s Toraze Dobbs (5) among others, while Nick Larkin (3) moves to find an opening for a pass during Saturday’s game against Labette. Photo by: Brandon Jessip, The Campus Ledger. Looking down court and mid-jump General Williams (22) makes moves to pass the ball while Labette’s Mike Flenorey attempts to block. Photo by: Brandon Jessip, The Campus Ledger. JaQuaylon Mays (10) pointing off court after a play during the playoff game against Labette. Photo by: Brandon Jessip, The Campus Ledger. General Williams waits for the ball to be thrown back into play during the playoff game against Labette. Photo by: Brandon Jessip, The Campus Ledger. JCCC’s AJ Pleasant (25) aims for a free throw shot during the playoff game against Labette Saturday, March 3rd, 2019. Photo by: Brandon Jessip, The Campus Ledger. Nick Larkin (3) shoots a scoring free throw point as fellow teammates and opposing players alike tense up in preparation to return to action. Photo by: Brandon Jessip, The Campus Ledger. JCCC and Labette men’s basketball teams including Head Coach Mike Jeffers and Labette’s George Price (3) shake hands after the game. JCCC won the game with a score of 86 to 72 carrying the Cavaliers to the district championship. Photo by: Brandon Jessip, The Campus Ledger. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)''