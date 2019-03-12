Kelsey’s army visits college

Greg Smith, father of Kelsey Smith and member of the Kelsey Smith Foundation, gave a presentation on Safety Awareness.

Students and faculty were briefed on Kelsey’s story, walked through crime statistics, and how to stay alert.

In 2009, Kelsey was kidnapped from a department store parking lot. Greg Smith, who was a former employee of the college, provided information on keeping safe.

Some highlights were being aware of your surroundings, trusting your instincts and utilizing the buddy-system. For information, check out kelseysarmy.org.

