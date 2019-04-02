Alcohol Awareness Month on campus

April is Alcohol Awareness Month, and as students come back from Spring Break, it’s important to remember the dangers involved with drinking.

Excessive drinking over an extended period of time can lead to health problems, especially with internal organs and the brain, often causing life-long difficulties.

In regards to college students, researchers estimate that each year:

Over 1800 college students die from alcohol-related unintentional injuries, including motor-vehicle crashes.

Roughly 20 percent of college students meet the criteria for an Alcohol Use Disorder

About 1 in 4 college students report academic consequences from drinking, including missing class, falling behind in class, doing poorly on exams or papers, and receiving lower grades overall.5

The college has resources available to students who think they might be struggling with an alcohol addiction.

As well as the Alcohol and Drug Information Assistance Blog.

This blog is for students, parents, faculty and staff and includes information about meeting times and locations and additional resources.

From the Campus Ledger, I’m Simone Griggs.