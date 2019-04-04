News Start by Believing Day on campus April 4, 2019 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter '' 1 of 5 In addition to informational booths there was also free food and drinks. BBQ style food with different flavors of cream soda and root beer. Photo by Jennifer Tharp, The Campus Ledger. People came up to the different informational booths set up to learn more about how they can help stop the cycle of abuse and assault. Photo by Jennifer Tharp, The Campus Ledger. While people were getting food, they were encouraged to go check out the other booths that were set up in the plaza area. Photo by Jennifer Tharp, The Campus Ledger. People are lining up at the various booths that were set out for Start by Believing Day for Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Photo by Jennifer Tharp, The Campus Ledger. Some of the leaders of the college came up and signed a declaration to Start by Believing. A declaration that is for supporting people of sexual assault. Photo by Jennifer Tharp, The Campus Ledger. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)''