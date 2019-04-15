Gallery: Horticulture plant sale

''
On April 15th, the Horticultural Sciences had a plant sale in the Horticultural Sciences Center (HSC) Greenhouse. Students and Faculty could go in to the greenhouse and buy a plan that the students have grown themselves. Photo by: Jennifer Tharp, The Campus Ledger.
There was a variety of plants for sale that ranged from small to large plants that were all grown by the Horticultural Students of JCCC. Photo by: Jennifer Tharp, The Campus Ledger.
There were succulents for sale that are easy to take care of and look cute on a desk or shelf. Photo by: Jennifer Tharp, The Campus Ledger.
The sale was to help raise money for the Horticultural Sciences department. So that the department has the ability to buy new equipment and to have money to give for scholarships. Photo by: Jennifer Tharp, The Campus Ledger.
The prices of these plants were from $5 to $15 depending on the size of the plant. Photo by: Jennifer Tharp, The Campus Ledger.
