Gallery: Window decals pop up on campus

''
If you look around campus recently, you’ll see these dots on some of the windows. These dots are mean to help prevent the death of birds by flying into windows. Photo by: Jennifer Tharp, The Campus Ledger.
These dots are more than decorations; they are to help the birds see that they can’t fly through it. Photo by: Jennifer Tharp, The Campus Ledger.
The dots that are appearing everywhere are to help prevent bird deaths. They are all different sizes so that birds can distinguish the difference between what they can and can’t fly through.Photo by: Jennifer Tharp, The Campus Ledger.
You’ll see them from the cafeteria room to halls connecting building, the campus is doing its part to prevent bird deaths on campus. Photo by: Jennifer Tharp, The Campus Ledger.
For more of our coverage on the bird death study, click here.
''