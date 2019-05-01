Gallery: College’s 50th anniversary celebrations take over campus

0
On May 1st the school was celebrating the 50-year anniversary of the college out in the courtyard. The courtyard was decked out with 50-year decorations. Photo by: Jennifer Tharp, The Campus Ledger.
''
1 of 5
On May 1st the school was celebrating the 50-year anniversary of the college out in the courtyard. The courtyard was decked out with 50-year decorations. Photo by: Jennifer Tharp, The Campus Ledger.
Students and faculty alike were lined up to get free food and drink. Throughout the whole 4 hours the line never seemed to get shorter. Photo by: Jennifer Tharp, The Campus Ledger.
The Taco Truck had some choices of tacos to choose from. From beef to chicken to others, something for everyone to try. Photo by: Jennifer Tharp, The Campus Ledger.
There was a variety of games to participate in with friends. Connect 4, Beanbag Toss, Jumbo Jenga, and more. Photo by: Jennifer Tharp, The Campus Ledger.
Another feature was a “50th RC Track Racing” where you could control a RC car and try your hand at racing around the track. Photo by: Jennifer Tharp, The Campus Ledger.
''

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.