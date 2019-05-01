EntertainmentFeatures Gallery: College’s 50th anniversary celebrations take over campus May 1, 2019 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter On May 1st the school was celebrating the 50-year anniversary of the college out in the courtyard. The courtyard was decked out with 50-year decorations. Photo by: Jennifer Tharp, The Campus Ledger. '' 1 of 5 On May 1st the school was celebrating the 50-year anniversary of the college out in the courtyard. The courtyard was decked out with 50-year decorations. Photo by: Jennifer Tharp, The Campus Ledger. Students and faculty alike were lined up to get free food and drink. Throughout the whole 4 hours the line never seemed to get shorter. Photo by: Jennifer Tharp, The Campus Ledger. The Taco Truck had some choices of tacos to choose from. From beef to chicken to others, something for everyone to try. Photo by: Jennifer Tharp, The Campus Ledger. There was a variety of games to participate in with friends. Connect 4, Beanbag Toss, Jumbo Jenga, and more. Photo by: Jennifer Tharp, The Campus Ledger. Another feature was a “50th RC Track Racing” where you could control a RC car and try your hand at racing around the track. Photo by: Jennifer Tharp, The Campus Ledger. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)''