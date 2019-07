President Joseph Sopcich announced his retirement on Tuesday via an email to the college staff. His retirement will be effective at the end of the 19-20 school year. Sopcich has served seven years as president and has worked at the college since 1992.

Though known for his positive rhetoric and for-the-people image, his tenure as president has been marked by a budget reduction, two tuition increases and a twitter controversy that made regional news.

Sopcich turns 65 in April.