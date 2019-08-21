Cavaliers kicked off in late summer heat

Samantha Joslin

Editor-in-Chief

sjoslin1@jccc.edu

Cav Kickoff, an annual student-oriented event featuring fun activities as well as dozens of booths set up by campus clubs, local businesses and universities in the area, occurred today in the Commons (COM) Courtyard from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. One hundred eight tables were placed in winding lines along the pavement of the courtyard, according to student activities and leadership development manager Cassie Fulk. Each table was hosted by members of various organizations who wanted to connect with students.

Businesses came to share their job opportunities with students and give information about tuition benefits and potential careers. Organizations like Pep Band and Ultimate Frisbee Club shared information and encouraged students to join, while nearby colleges handed out flyers and candy. The student activities department, in collaboration with members of student life, encouraged these local organizations to inform students about what they have to offer.

Karaoke, which is on its way to becoming a campus event staple, was up and running on the front steps of the COM building. A truck serving snow cones came to battle the heat, which reached 84 in the steamy mid-afternoon. Free food and drink in the form of ice-cold soda cans and build-your-own burrito bowls were served. All in all, the event cost around $5000, according to Fulk.

Despite the rampant humidity, crowds of students came to learn more about clubs on campus, get a free snow cone and sing their favorite tunes in front of fellow students and staff.