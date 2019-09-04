Voting for Student Senate is now open

Elections for senator positions on The Student Senate opened yesterday and will close Thursday, September 5th at 11:59 p.m. Senators will assist the Student Senate Executive Board in making student-based decisions for the college.

There are two ways to vote for the nine potential senators. The first, and most convenient, way is to vote online on the front page of the Get Involved page on the college’s website. Using the link attached, students can vote anywhere, anytime. The other option is to vote in person. Tables will be set up from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the second floor of the Commons Building (COM) near COM 201. Students can vote for as many candidates as they’d like.

There are 24 positions on the senate available, but these candidates are not shoe-ins. After the student voting takes place, the candidates will give a two-minute presentation in front of the Student Senate Executive Board, who will then swear in the viable new senators.

There are nine total candidates running in this term’s election and each of them have different reasons for wanting to take part in the Student Senate. Here is a little bit about each candidate and why they think they deserve to be elected. These quotes were acquired from Student Life and Leadership Development Manager Anne Turney.

Danielle Ingram

What qualities, skills and experiences do you have that would make you an effective senator?

“My enthusiasm, positivity, and outgoing spirit are three of my biggest strengths. I am a huge people person … the more people the better. I am a very fun and lively person, [and] you can count on me to bring a smile. I consider myself to be someone who can speak clearly and efficiently as communication is important to me.”

What are the top issues you see facing the [college] community, and how would you propose to solve them?

“I haven’t seen any issues thus far but would plan on addressing any issues in the future by bringing the issue to the student body. I believe that it is effective to tackle tough situations as a team and to bring everyone’s heads together on the matter. The more ideas the better”

Arielle Von Der Heyde

What qualities, skills and experiences do you have that would make you an effective senator?

“I am honest, a good-communicator, responsible, a team-player, and empathetic. I carry these qualities of leadership into my everyday life by being nice to everyone I meet. I am always ready to be a good team-player by being a good-communicator and being responsible. I have had several past experiences that I believe would make me a good senator. I was on Student Senate as a Student Senator in the Spring 2019 semester and was the co-chair of service and fundraising and helped to start the JCCC Career Closet. I also am on the Student Sustainability Committee since the Fall 2010. I am also an active member in the Honors Program and the Honors Student Association.”

What are the top issues you see facing the [college] community, and how would you propose to solve them?

“The top issue that I see the JCCC community facing is the lack of involvement from students whether that be from lack of knowledge of what’s offered or simply no interest. I feel that many students go to JCCC simply to go to school and do not feel the need to be active in the JCCC community. I want to help more students get involved on campus whether that be actives or clubs by reaching out more to students in person and online.”

Michael Stoneburger

What qualities, skills and experiences do you have that would make you an effective senator?

“I am fairly well versed in and majoring in the field of politics, am an already established and tested club leader, and I am practical, passionate and caring.”

What are the top issues you see facing the [college] community, and how would you propose to solve them?

“The one thing I would change at JCCC is a general problem that I know is in the process of being addressed: Making campus feel more like a caring and nonjudgmental family through interclub and interdisciplinary collaboration, campus friendships, destigmatization of financial aid and other welfare opportunities, increased emphasis on diversity requirements and more affordable food and class resources/ tuition.”

Emma Wright

What qualities, skills and experiences do you have that would make you an effective senator?

“Planning out.”

What are the top issues you see facing the [college] community, and how would you propose to solve them?

“For people to help each other more.”

Giuliana Valiente Molas

What qualities, skills and experiences do you have that would make you an effective senator?

“I’m an excellent listener and love to help those around me whenever I see they need it. As a student life ambassador I strive to make JCCC a warm and welcoming place to all members of the college.

What are the top issues you see facing the [college] community, and how would you propose to solve them?

“There are many clubs on campus that a lot of the student population is not aware exist. I would promote those clubs and make sure students are informed about Get Involved and all the wonderful opportunities to interact with others we have on campus.”

Benedikt Gruber

What qualities, skills and experiences do you have that would make you an effective senator?

“In my demanding studies I had to work very organized to get all the work done and contents learned. One of the most important values for me is respect, according to which I try to live my whole life and to behave towards my fellow human beings.”

What are the top issues you see facing the [college] community, and how would you propose to solve them?

“Environmental protection is a big issue for me. A realistic goal on campus for me would be to try to avoid as much waste as possible. For example, by only offering reusable tableware in the bistro or by reducing the price of coffee when using one’s own cup.”

Jennifer Clark

What qualities, skills and experiences do you have that would make you an effective senator?

“I am great at communicating and helping people see eye to eye by finding common ground. I always keep an open mind and hear people everyone out when conflict arises. I was a manager of a cafe for a few years and it taught me a great deal about interacting with others and making decisions and taught me how to be resilient.”

What are the top issues you see facing the [college] community, and how would you propose to solve them?

“If I could change one thing about JCCC it would be to give every student a laptop.”

Aisha Mansoor

What qualities, skills and experiences do you have that would make you an effective senator?

“I have really good communication skills with people that I can utilize in understanding students needs better, I am also bilingual which will help me with a more diverse population. I’ve volunteered a bunch at multiple hospitals so I am really good at working in teams and completing all task in a timely and organized manner. I’ve also planned plenty events for my friends, including taking care of the guest requirements and aesthetics of the event, that I love doing.”

What are the top issues you see facing the [college] community, and how would you propose to solve them?

“I would probably work on making directions easier by putting up more basic maps and arrows everywhere, so students can get lost and late less often. Especially newcomers.”

Aliza Bangash

What qualities, skills and experiences do you have that would make you an effective senator?

“I’m very organized, motivated, understanding and do well with team-work. I’ve volunteered heavily in hospital settings, which has taught me hard work, patience and empathy. I’ve also been part of several social clubs such as the international club and MSA. I display these characteristics in my daily life by doing well in all my courses by being motivated and using problem solving skills. I use patience and hard work in different areas of everyday volunteering.”

What are the top issues you see facing the [college] community, and how would you propose to solve them?

“[The college] has many international students that, just like everyone else, would like to feel at home. This is hard to obtain naturally a lot of the time, but trying to express different cultures in our events and programs will attract a lot of these students and allow them represent themselves confidently with their knowledge or interest in their culture/cultures. These opportunities embedded in these events will allow them to feel noticed and will result in further interest to expand their horizons, and this way [the college] will receive more participation from its students.”

Don’t forget to exercise your democratic ability and vote for the Student Senate Elections.

Story by Alieu Jagne