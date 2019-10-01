Volleyball Update

Transcription

Landen Fields (Announcer): JCCC Volleyball has had a great 2019 season so far. Lead by coach Jennifer Ei, the Cavaliers have made things look easy this year. Through 19 games they’ve gone 15 and 4 with all their wins coming in 4 sets. In other words, they’re crushing the competition. This team has had a lot of national success as well, coming up on the year when they finished 3rd nationally, the Cavs are currently ranked 5th in the polls for Junior College Division, too, and look to make another deep run in the National Tournament. For the Campus Ledger, I’m Landen Fields.