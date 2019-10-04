Ribbon cutting ceremony celebrates opening of renovated Student Center entrance

Simone Griggs (Announcer): Many renovations have been made to the college in the past few months, one of which being the Student Center. The official ribbon cutting was held at 9 AM on October 3rd. Jean Claude and the dance team made an appearance. Students and staff gathered in the 1st floor, now deemed the Collaboration Zone, to celebrate the opening. Students can find the Bursars Office, the Market, and the Bookstore, now on the 1st floor of the Student Center, past the cafeteria. This is part of an effort to make student services more accessible on the 1st floor of many other buildings across campus. From the Campus Ledger, this is Simone Griggs