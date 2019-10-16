Student workers on campus

Transcription:

Mehrsa Pourabedkashani (Announcer): We have student workers all over Johnson County Community College, they help professionals in the office and provide the student perspective. JCCC offers learning experiences and growth opportunities for the students by helping them to work on campus.

Alyssa Crites: So, as a student life engagement ambassador I’m on the social team so we plan social events for students here on campus to get them engaged to make them feel like they are part of the community and make them all feel welcome. My favorite part about working here is probably the community and you know being involved and getting to know new people every day, you know you make connections you make new friends all the time and that’s really important as a college student I feel.

Magda Carlos-Trevino: A typical day is we receive students that come in and they have questions regarding the application process for international student or if they kind of have a certain type of visa we explain to them and what are the requirements to enroll

Tim Khounvongsa: My position here is a merch clerk which I deal with I guess like merchandise stuff, the clothing, the backpacks, and also the art supplies as well. The favorite part I’d say just interacting with costumers. Just like also I guess being able to roam about is fun as well. But definitely being able to restock the shelves and just be on my feet.

Announcer: With The Campus Ledger, this is Mehrsa Pourabedkashani.