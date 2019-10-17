Does the college have a food waste problem?

Transcription:

Chris Hwang (Announcer): Here at JCCC, 400 pounds of food waste is collected in bins by dining services. We asked students their reactions.

Leichen Wagner: It’s honestly pretty devastating to think [about] how much food goes to waste each year. I work in the food business, so just seeing what people don’t eat from their plates is already sad. So, knowing that’s happening all over the country and probably all over the world when people are starving is not great.

Marcus Washington: An unnecessary amount [of food is wasted] that can definitely be used in other avenues. Selfishly, I’d prefer to take some of that home — it’s expensive how they weigh it [in the food court]. But, there definitely can be other avenues to utilize the waste.

Max Wong: I feel the students should take more responsibility on how to actually use their food wisely such as using them for things like compost.

Ilga Williams: A lot of food [is wasted]. I mean, I work at some of these restaurants that just throw away all of their food at the end of the night. And I just eat it, honestly. [I wish we could] just take all that food and ship it over to the less fortunate or something like that. That would be pretty cool. But me, myself, I would just eat it.

Melvin Curry, janitor: It’s a shame. I think that there should be a way to recycle it to the people who are in need.

For The Campus Ledger, I’m Chris Hwang.