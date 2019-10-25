Students make bedding for the homeless

Transcription

Mehrsa Pourabedkashani (Announcer): In the Carlsen center at Johnson County Community College, an event was held on October 21 to help provide bedding for the homeless. We talked to Michelle Clark, a professor, to tell us more about this event.

Michelle Clark: This event is in conjunction with the Holiday Giving Tea, which is sponsored by the 50th anniversary committee. We are working with Care Beyond the Boulevard to benefit the homeless population around the Kansas City area. They are an outreach program, they give care to homeless people three nights a week. So, we’re assembling sewing kits for pillows, sleeping pads and sleeping bags. So we have a lot of materials and we are organizing and then putting it together so that sewers from the community could sew them together.

Isaiah Reasby: This event is really cool. So, I found a flyer in the CoLab just help create bedding for the homeless and I instantly thought it’d be cool just to come in and figure out what the process was into doing that. Coming in they were really welcoming, they showed me what to do. [We] started just making the stuffing for the pillows and from there we came together and as a team and just been able to create a whole bunch of bedding for a good cause.

Announcer: With the Campus Ledger, this is Mehrsa Pourabedkashani.