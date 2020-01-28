Students enjoy snow day on campus

Last Wednesday students arrived for classes to be greeted by several inches of snow. It covered the campus in mounds dotting the parking lot and topping the parking garage, leading to the closure of the top two levels. Many students hoped that classes would be canceled, but some jumped at the opportunity to have fun in the snow. While a few frolicked in the freezing temperatures, others warmed themselves up with hot drinks from nearby coffee shops.

All photos by Mena Haas.

