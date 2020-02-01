Students share excitement for Superbowl Sunday

Transcription:

Caleb Durland (Announcer): The Kansas City Chiefs are heading back to the Superbowl for the first time in 50 years. Here are some JCCC students that are excited anticipating the big game.

Announcer: We noticed you got this outfit going on. Go ahead and show that off to the camera. I mean it’s just sick. Chiefs Kingdom up and down. How excited are you for this game?

Reese Stellwagon: I’m so excited. I’ve been a Chiefs fan my whole life, especially when Andy Reid got there and we finally weren’t 2-14 every year.

Charles Payne: Just at this age to witness it, you know, 50 years is a long time. And you know, I mean, [I’ve] been rooting for them every year and you know we had our ups and downs but good thing that this year that we pulled it off.

Thomas Calloway: It’s incredible, it’s still unreal. It doesn’t feel real still. Now I get to watch the Super Bowl instead of watching the commercials.

Announcer: We even found a 49ers fan here on campus and he gave us his thoughts on Chiefs’ fans.

Ben Williams: Hardcore. That’s the loudest stadium that they’ve recorded you know, so it’s no joke.

Announcer: Millions of people will be watching the game on Sunday, and students told us who they think will win the game.

Thomas Calloway: Come on now, that’s a given. It’s going to be the Chiefs all day.

Ben Williams: My pick is the 49ers but we already know they’re going to win so it’s pointless. Go place your bets.

Announcer: From The Campus Ledger, I’m Caleb Durland.