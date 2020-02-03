Features Queer Abstraction exhibit invites visitors to rediscover the body, sex, gender and love Photos by Sidney Henkensiefken February 3, 2020 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter The main room of the exhibit displays a multitude of pieces of art representing the fluidity of sexuality and gender. Photo by: Sidney Henkensiefken '' 1 of 9 "In the Month of June," 2016, 2017 by Jonathan VanDyke. Comprised of Acrylic paint and ink on cotton fabrics; verso: linen with embroidery and photographs to honor those victims of the mass shooting at the Pulse Nightclub that took place in June of 2016. Photo by: Sidney Henkensiefken As people walk through the exhibit an explanation of the collection of works are displayed on the walls; to tell the museum goers the purpose of the exhibit as a whole. This exhibit was named one of 16 LGBTQ art shows worth travelling for by NBC News. Photo by: Sidney Henkensiefken Going into the main Queer Abstraction exhibit, one walks in through Felix Gonzalez-Torres “Untitled (Water)", 1995. A piece that incorporates strands of beads and a hanging device. The work of art stays titled “Untitled" as it is open to interpretation by its viewers Photo by: Sidney Henkensiefken Pictured from left to right, "Fuse" (2013) and "Chenille" #2 (2016-2017) by Harmony Hammond. These two paintings are part of a large amount of works that act as what the artist describes as “fugitive monochrome paintings.” Photo by: Sidney Henkensiefken Around the exhibit quotes are pictured that encompass the works of art displayed. Photo by: Sidney Henkensiefken Left to right: "Taker X" (2014), "Beyond 1" (2015), "Andreas" (2017) by Prem Sahib. Made from Aluminum and resin. Photo by: Sidney Henkensiefken Blue Spatial Bulge (2007) by Linda Besemer. Sheet of acrylic paint. Photo by: Sidney Henkensiefken "The Friends of Dorothy", 2015 by Edie Fake. Gouache and ink on panel. Photo by: Sidney Henkensiefken "Somewhere Over (The Rainbow Room)", 2016. By, Edie Fake. Gouache, ink and acrylic on panel. Photo by: Sidney Henkensiefken Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)''