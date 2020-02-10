Photos from the Chiefs Superbowl Parade

Photos by Mena Haas

Union Station piles up with red as the Chiefs parade starts. Photo by Mena Haas
Until this year, 1969 was the last time the Chiefs had won the superbowl. Photo by Mena Haas
Union Station was decorated in championship signs and flags as the city celebrated the win. Photo by Mena Haas
Bundled up fans stand waiting to see the champs arrive for the rally. Photo by Mena Haas
Fan wears #15 in support of Patrick Mahomes. Photo by Mena Haas
A Chiefs fan climbs a tree for a better view. Photo by Mena Haas
More Chiefs fans climbed the trees as Union Station became more packed. Photo by Mena Haas
Fans waved the Chiefs flag to greet the Chiefs as they were arriving at the end of the parade route. Photo by Mena Haas
The winter weather kept Chiefs fans bundled up in hope of staying warm for the parade. Photo by Mena Haas
