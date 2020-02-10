News Photos from the Chiefs Superbowl Parade Photos by Mena Haas February 10, 2020 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Union Station piles up with red as the Chiefs parade starts. Photo by Mena Haas '' 1 of 8 Until this year, 1969 was the last time the Chiefs had won the superbowl. Photo by Mena Haas Union Station was decorated in championship signs and flags as the city celebrated the win. Photo by Mena Haas Union Station was decorated in championship signs and flags as the city celebrated the win. Photo by Mena Haas Bundled up fans stand waiting to see the champs arrive for the rally. Photo by Mena Haas Fan wears #15 in support of Patrick Mahomes. Photo by Mena Haas A Chiefs fan climbs a tree for a better view. Photo by Mena Haas More Chiefs fans climbed the trees as Union Station became more packed. Photo by Mena Haas Fans waved the Chiefs flag to greet the Chiefs as they were arriving at the end of the parade route. Photo by Mena Haas The winter weather kept Chiefs fans bundled up in hope of staying warm for the parade. Photo by Mena Haas Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)''