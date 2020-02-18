Cavalier Basketball Update

Transcription:

Caleb Durland (Announcer): Johnson County Community College men’s basketball team is currently 2-1 in the month of February with 4 games left to play in the regular season. They are 22-6 on the season. With 4 games left, Johnson County Community College is ranked 16th in the nation by the NCJAA Division II Men’s Basketball Poll Committee being the only team in Kansas to be ranked. The Cavilers will play in regionals, after the conclusion of the regular season, to make it into the state tournament. If they win the state tournament, they will compete for a national championship. And that’s it with your basketball update. From The Campus Ledger, I’m Caleb Durland.