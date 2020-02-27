Women and Gender Studies program to show film on women in politics

Written by Penny Thieme. Penny is a Staff Writer and Photographer for The Campus Ledger. She is a full-time, non-traditional student completing her education in Fine Art, Journalism and Women’s Studies through a KC Scholars Scholarship. She works as a contemporary artist, photojournalist, advocate and activist.

The American Association of University/College Women (AAUW) and JCCC Women and Gender Studies department is sponsoring a showing of “Knock Down the House” as part of the 100 -year celebration of women’s voting rights. The film will be shown in the Student Collaboration Center (Colab 100) on Monday, March 2, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The documentary was directed by Rachel Lears and debuted at the Sundance Festival in 2019. It follows the primary campaigns of progressive women democrats Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Paula Jean Swearingin, Amy Vilela and Cory Bush, all of whom ran for congress in the 2018 midterm elections.

According to Women and Gender Studies professor Toby Klinger, there will be a video of congresswoman Sharice Davids introducing the film and a panel of women including Kansas state senator Molly Baumgardner to answer questions pertaining to the documentary. Popcorn will be served to audience members.

Monday’s event is the first of a weeklong celebration of the 19th Amendment. The other events include: