Academy Award winner Kevin Willmott speaks in the CoLab

0
''
1 of 8
Academy Award winner and professor at the University of Kansas Kevin Willmott spoke in the Colab today, Feb. 28. Photo by Samantha Joslin
Willmott spoke about his experiences in the film industry and the message of his films. Photo by Samantha Joslin.
Willmott spoke inspirationally to the crowd. "You can't wait for people to figure out [how good you are]," he said. "You have to believe in yourself, and you can't be afraid."
Willmott spoke about his start writing plays and how it impacted him as a screenwriter. Photo by Samantha Joslin.
The crowd stretched to the other side of the CoLab. Photo by Samantha Joslin.
Willmott gave the audience a chance to ask questions throughout his presentation. Photo by Samantha Joslin
A professor listens to Willmott's speech. Photo by Samantha Joslin
Black Student Union member Yohannes Girma asked the audience for a final round of applause after Willmott's presentation. Photo by Samantha Joslin
''

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.