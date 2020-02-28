News Academy Award winner Kevin Willmott speaks in the CoLab February 28, 2020 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter '' 1 of 8 Academy Award winner and professor at the University of Kansas Kevin Willmott spoke in the Colab today, Feb. 28. Photo by Samantha Joslin Willmott spoke about his experiences in the film industry and the message of his films. Photo by Samantha Joslin. Willmott spoke inspirationally to the crowd. "You can't wait for people to figure out [how good you are]," he said. "You have to believe in yourself, and you can't be afraid." Willmott spoke about his start writing plays and how it impacted him as a screenwriter. Photo by Samantha Joslin. The crowd stretched to the other side of the CoLab. Photo by Samantha Joslin. Willmott gave the audience a chance to ask questions throughout his presentation. Photo by Samantha Joslin A professor listens to Willmott's speech. Photo by Samantha Joslin Black Student Union member Yohannes Girma asked the audience for a final round of applause after Willmott's presentation. Photo by Samantha Joslin Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)''