Student veterans connect over lunch

Transcription:
Mehrsa Pourabedkashani (Announcer): Veteran and military student resource center held a lunch meeting on Wednesday for veterans to eat and interact with one another. We talked to Nathan Conway to learn more about the center.
Nathan Conway: Yeah so this is the JC SVA, it is Johnson County student veterans of America, so it’s a group for the veterans to come to kind of feel welcome, included in the school. A lot of times veterans don’t feel welcome, they feel kind of lost in the crowd so this is kind of a fun group. Come feel welcome, included together have some free food, sometimes there is a guest speaker talking about different events.
Announcer: With The Campus Ledger, this is Mehrsa Pourabedkashani.