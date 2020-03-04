Student veterans connect over lunch

Produced by Mehrsa Pourabedkashani. Mehrsa is a Producer for The Campus Ledger. This is her fourth semester at JCCC. She enjoys videography and editing different events on campus. She is passionate about video editing, photography and taking care of her turtle.

Transcription:

Mehrsa Pourabedkashani (Announcer): Veteran and military student resource center held a lunch meeting on Wednesday for veterans to eat and interact with one another. We talked to Nathan Conway to learn more about the center.

Nathan Conway: Yeah so this is the JC SVA, it is Johnson County student veterans of America, so it’s a group for the veterans to come to kind of feel welcome, included in the school. A lot of times veterans don’t feel welcome, they feel kind of lost in the crowd so this is kind of a fun group. Come feel welcome, included together have some free food, sometimes there is a guest speaker talking about different events.

Announcer: With The Campus Ledger, this is Mehrsa Pourabedkashani.