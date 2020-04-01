Avoiding loneliness during isolation

By Mehrsa Pourabedkashani (mpourabe@jccc.edu). Pourabedkashani is a producer for The Campus Ledger. This is her fourth semester at JCCC. She enjoys videography and editing different events on campus. She is also passionate about video editing, photography and taking care of her turtle.

A stay at home for the state of Kansas has taken effect, therefore we asked students how they keep themselves lonely

(Aliza Bangash) “The way that I feel less lonely is I usually start doing hobbies that I wouldn’t usually do on normal days so I find myself like painting or reading a book or something that makes me feel more like myself. And I also have a brother who is really close In age so I usually tend to like you know talk to him, he understands what I’m usually going through. I’ll go out with him get some fresh air, we go on walks and stuff like that and if you make it a regular thing. It is easy to stay grounded that way. And it’s easy to feel better when you just like have a routine where you help yourself feel better.”

(Beverly Zand) “It actually can be hard at times because you know I am a single child, no siblings or anything but sometimes that’s actually good because usually during school time you are always with friends but this is a chance to like mingle with your family members and actually develop a close relationship with them and you can work on your hobbies like personally I like playing the violin and or practice guitar.”

(Jarar Bangash) “To keep myself from feeling lonely is keep myself distracted so I’ll just watch movies, watch tv, play video games and the thing about tv shows is that since it is people and characters that I am attached to it makes me feel maybe a little bit less lonely like tricking myself into thinking that I’m with people. Video games too because it is like one thing that I think goes along with being lonely is being bored and not doing anything and video games again kind of like simulates that feeling of doing something and being out in the world, so I think those two things and movies of course are things that I do to keep myself just distractions really. And of course, talking to people I like and of course surrounding myself with them.”

