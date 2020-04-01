The struggle to move classes online

By Landen Fields (lfield12@jccc.edu). Fields is the Executive Producer for The Campus Ledger. He joined The Ledger in the fall semester of 2019. Fields joined the staff because he has always been interested in media and videography. Two of Fields’s favorite hobbies include recording his KU Basketball podcast – Inside the Paint – and watching as many sports as possible.

With JCCC’s campus being closed due to the outbreak of COVID-19, all in-person classes have been moved online. We spoke with long-time English professor Greg Luthi about his experience moving his classes from in person to online.

“It’s been a learning experience. It’s been difficult, and frustrating, and time consuming, but I’m getting better at it. I think I’m becoming more knowledgeable. I probably should also add that I’ve never taught online before. I don’t know a lot about the technology for teaching online, that’s why I say it’s been kind of frustrating and uncertain and time consuming because it’s just taking a lot of time to learn all of that – you know, to learn about the technology, to teach classes online. Plus, I’m trying to keep in communication with my students, and it’s harder when you have to type out a lot of emails rather than just talking to them in class. So, it’s been difficult, but you know what, things are getting better. I feel like I’m learning a lot more, getting to be a little more confident in what I’m doing. I’m still making mistakes, I’m sure I’ll make mistakes throughout the semester, but I feel like things are getting a little better and maybe I’m getting more in control.”

Despite the cancelations in the present, Luthi believes the fall semester will go on as planned.

“My hope is – I’m not going to call it a prediction – but my hope is that by the time we get to August and the faculty return to the campus for in service for professional development days, I’m hoping that we will be back to our regular schedule. And by that I mean we’ll be back to our regular teaching face-to-face classes, everything will have returned pretty much to normal.”

Finally, Luthi offered a word of encouragement to students.

“I would say especially to students just be patient. Don’t worry too much, stay in touch with your instructors and I think we’ll all be fine. I really do. If you have questions or concerns don’t be afraid to contact us – don’t be afraid to contact me. Don’t be embarrassed by the questions you might have or the concerns that you might want to share. Reach out to us, that’s perfectly fine, we’re there to help you.”

Stay safe out there everyone. Reporting from Olathe, for The Campus Ledger, I’m Landen Fields.