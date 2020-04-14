Cav Report LIVE for April 1, 2020

Landen Fields, executive producer, sits down with college President Dr. Joe Sopcich and Dean of Learner Engagement Rick Moehring and talks about the changes COVID-19 has brought to the campus.

0
''
''

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.