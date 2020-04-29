COVID-19 Relief Fund – Applications available now

By Alieu Jagne (ajagne1@jccc.edu). Jagne is the managing editor for The Campus Ledger and this is his first year at the college. He joined the staff to share his opinions and love for writing with others. He also loves dogs, donuts and the beach.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the college has begun to offer a relief fund to assist students in need. Federal government funding was granted to the college in an effort to cover expenses that some students may be unable to afford due to lack of employment or necessities.

The goal of the relief fund is to help students who may have had to purchase additional technology or supplies to continue the spring semester online. The fund will help put extra funds back into the pockets of students. However, there is only a limited amount of money that the college can spend, meaning that it is first come, first serve.

Earlier in the week of April 20, the college sent an email to students that lists the requirements to apply for the scholarship. In order to qualify, students must be currently enrolled in six or more credit hours. Additionally, they also must be degree or certificate seeking. There are no residency or citizenship requirements, which allows for international and non-Johnson County residents to apply.

The email also stated that the grants may not cover all of the expenses that students may have. In the application, it is suggested to make a record of the expenses owed and give as much detail as possible. Some of the permitted expenses may include books, technology costs, transportation costs to return to a state or country of residence, childcare, food pantry inaccessibility, loss of financial aid and any other costs that may have arose because of the pandemic.

Any amount can be requested through the fund; however, it is not certain that they will be granted. The link to the COVID-19 Relief Fund can be found here. For any questions concerning the relief fund and what it may cover, please contact the Financial Aid office via email or phone.

