Buying and cooking food during shortages

By Reece Krall (rkrall@jccc.edu). Krall works as a producer for The Campus Ledger. This is his third semester at the college.

With the stay at home order lifted, many students are choosing to stay home just to be safe. The problem is that groceries are going to be a little harder to come by with our current meat shortage happening. So JCCC’s registered dietitian, offers a little bit of support with some alternatives and additives.

(Claudia Martin-Ayoade) “First and foremost, you can get ground beef, you want to look at your beans and grain. So chickpeas is a bean that has the most nutrition, most protein of all the beans, which is quite a hummus from, some people call them garbanzo beans but they are the same thing. And lentil beans is your second source of Nutrition of beans it’s quick, cheap and easy to cook. Having said that, if you’re not eating a lot of meat, especially I usually say is for people who are vegetarians or vegans, who especially don’t eat meat sources, you probably need to take a Vitamin B12 supplement because you usually get your Vitamin B12 from meat. And if you’re not eating enough of that, Vitamin B12 is essential.”

With the school closed. Claudia is still willing to help students who are stuck.

(Martin-Ayoade) “During the pandemic, now, with us not being on campus, I have been reaching out to the people that are on a meal share program. I send recipes out every week for them. Budget friendly recipes. And last week when I sent the recipes I’ve getting some feedback about that from students as well.”

(Martin-Ayoade) “And then I asked that anybody that’s an athlete that needs to reach out to me. You know, I know you guys a re coped up and can’t work out. And you have fall sports coming up, possibly. You know, you have to take all of that into consideration. You need to make sure your buddies that optimal performance, you don’t want to be gaining weight and anything like that.”

(Martin-Ayoade) “But I’m working with a couple of athletes, now that have reached out to me through that, but no I’m available to work with anyone who needs help right now. It’s better to catch it before it gets bad. Cause’ sometimes people know they need to do something. They just don’t know what to do. So if you can just guide them the right way then they’ll be fine. So no, I’m here for any more questions, any issues, anything you need, I’m here.”

Not only is what you eat important, but the amount that you eat is also extremely important.

(Martin-Ayoade) “So sometimes it’s not what you’re eating it’s how much of what you’re eating. So like my fist. Like this. This is what you’re serving of, carbohydrate, like your rice or potato or pasta. Your size of your fist, that’s a serving. This is, an iPhone 6. So that’s a deck of cars, right? Your meat serving, should be like the size of a deck of cards, which is actually smaller than this. This is the amount of meat you should eat, per serving”

Claudia also has a message for those that are going to be stuck home for the next few months.

(Martin-Ayoade) “My biggest the biggest takeaway from this, if nothing else, is students need to learn to cook. Because it doesn’t matter a lot, because now people are realizing that they’re stuck in the house, they’ve gotta cook right? So that becomes the issue as well. Learning to cook is the important life skill that every student should have to be, you know, Wolfgang Puck or anything like that. But you need to be able to cook some basic meals that you don’t starve today,should you get a situation where you can go out or can’t get certain items, you should be able to at least feed yourself.”

From the Campus Ledger. This has been Reece Krall.