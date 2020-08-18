Welcome back Cavs

By Alieu Jagne (ajagne1@jccc.edu). Jagne is the managing editor for The Campus Ledger and this is his second year at the college. He joined the staff to share his opinions and love for writing with others. He also loves Taylor Swift, dogs and the long walks in the park.

August 24 marks the first official day of the fall semester, and whether you’re attending courses on campus or attempting to stay awake for that 8:00 a.m. Zoom class, The Campus Ledger is excited to be back.

The college released its plan on how campus would reopen, as well as information on how they intend on keeping students, staff and faculty safe. The plan was released in May of this year and was later updated in July. The plan is broken down into four phases:

Phase 1: Only essential workers are allowed on campus

Phase 2: Non-essential staff and faculty may return to campus

Phase 3: Students may return to campus for classes

Phase 4: Reintroduction of campus activities

Currently the college is in phase three of its reopening with no specification on when phase four will begin. However, the college has made it clear that their priority is the health and well-being of all who step foot on campus.

Additionally, the plan has a list of guidelines for anyone who needs to attend campus for any reason. These guidelines include social distancing when possible, required face masks in all indoor areas and outdoor areas when social distancing can’t be met, frequent washing of hands and a limit on how many people can be in a room at once. The college has added sanitizing stands and protective shields to limit the spread of any germs and bacteria.

The college is also enforcing anyone who has Covid-like related symptoms or anyone who has been in contact with someone who may have symptoms to stay at home. For anyone needing to go to campus, there is a daily wellness check that students and faculty must complete prior to coming on campus.

This semester, many of the courses that are offered are either hybrids, online hybrids or fully online. A Hybrid course has some of the class meetings and assignments virtually, using resources like Canvas and Zoom, but it will also require some on-campus learning as well. An online hybrid course will exclusively use Canvas and Zoom to deliver material needed to complete the course. Classes that are completely online have no required on-campus or virtual meetings. This option is good for students who like to be in control of their coursework and is the most flexible when it comes to having other responsibilities.

Face-to-face courses are still available if necessary, however, the Return to Campus Guidelines must be followed by students in order to ensure the safety of everyone on campus.

The college is aware that classes are not just the only thing that students come to campus for. Many of the student resources have transferred online. In person appointments can be scheduled, however many of them can be easily accessed through scheduled Zoom sessions. Resources such as enrollment, financial aid, counseling and career services are all available to be reached virtually. Academic resources such as the testing lab, resource centers and the library are also open for students to use in person as well as online.

The college has also recognized that due to the pandemic some students are unable to afford the cost of some necessities such as food and rent. To combat this problem the college has set up the Student Assistance Program, which is open to any student that may be struggling with income. The Student Basic Needs Center is also open to students through appointment only.

The Food Court is currently closed for network, electrical and equipment upgrades. However, meals can be placed through the Cav Express. Orders can be picked up in front of the Food Court or in the former JavaJazz area. They also have an on-campus delivery system which can be used to order food and have it brought to you anywhere on campus. Other dining services such as Café Tempo, the Market and the coffee shops have modified their operations to offer contactless pickup or delivery. Additional dining service options will be added in the coming weeks.

While there is still no set date for when campus activities will begin, students can still get involved with clubs and organizations by contacting the Center for Student Involvement.

A lot has changed since the spring semester, however one thing hasn’t: The Campus Ledger’s dedication to informing the students and staff about news on campus. We are so excited to be back covering stories for the fall semester. To stay updated on all things JCCC related make sure to check in on The Campus Ledger weekly.

Additional information regarding JCCC & COVID-19 with resources and the full plan to reopen campus can be found here.

