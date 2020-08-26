Same lots, new spots

By Paige Winters (pwinter6@jccc.edu) Winters is a video producer for The Campus Ledger. This is her second semester at the college. She enjoys covering stories and events on campus through videography. She spends most of her time at local concerts, out with friends or with her dog.

As everyone is aware by now, the requirements put in place to ensure people’s safety from COVID-19 have affected some of our beloved activities such as college sports, going to see a movie, hanging out with friends, and many more. One upside, campus parking.

(Keehli Campbell) “It was terrible the parking lot was so full. It was so crowded I couldn’t find anywhere to park. It was a disaster. It got better. So, I think it’ll just be easier to park where I need to so it’s easier to get to class faster.”

Many students at JCCC can testify how difficult it was to find parking spaces during the school year. Not any longer. Now that the college has moved online, parking is a breeze.

Want to park front row? Double park? Or horizontally for some reason? There’s no guarantee you won’t get dirty looks walking in, but there’s the space to do it.

The campus police will also be happy about the empty parking lots as students will no longer pretend, they didn’t see the 30-minute parking sign right above their parking spot.

(Campbell) “Yeah, I had a friend who could not find a parking spot, so she parked in 30-minute parking and got a ticket. I also did that a lot. I got several tickets.”

Students such as Ryan Wallace describe how not having to find parking before classes has affected his day even comparing it to the many malfunctions on Zoom and Canvas.

(Wallace) “If I had to pick a struggle I would choose to deal with Zoom because even though it’s difficult and frustrating it’s a lot better than not being able to find parking because everything’s right in front of you on your laptop. So, if you can figure out the technical things, I feel like it’s a little bit easier, if you don’t have parking your kind of just screwed.”

(Campbell) “Parking at JCCC is so easy.”

Reporting from the empty parking lot of JCCC, this has been Paige Winters.