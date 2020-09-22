Cast your vote

By Alieu Jagne (ajagne1@jccc.edu). Jagne is the managing editor for The Campus Ledger and this is his second year at the college. He joined the staff to share his opinions and love for writing with others. He also loves Taylor Swift, dogs and the long walks in the park.

Hey Cavs!

The Student Senate is holding its 2020 student senator elections. The elections opened on Monday, Sept. 21 and will close on Wednesday, Sept. 23.

Students can practice their democratic right by voting online through Get Involved, or by using this link. Students will need their JCCC ID as well as their password to get access to the ballots.

On Get Involved, voters will find a ballot for the Executive Board, a re-election ballot and a ballot for new senators that have applied this semester.

Voting closes Wednesday at 11:59 p.m. so make sure your ballots are submitted by then.