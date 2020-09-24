Tips to study online more effectively

By Leo Fotovich (lfotovi2@jccc.edu). Fotovich is a video producer for The Campus Ledger. This is his first semester at the college. His favorite part about covering a story is the editing and finalization. He spends most time watching movies and playing video games with friends.

Coronavirus has brought a lot of change to JCCC, but by far the most drastic has been the transition to online classes. With classes starting up after a long summer, here are some tips to help students’ better transition into the virtual classroom.

Tip one: Use online resources. It might seem like a no brainer to use the internet to help with studying, but there are tons of useful websites out there specifically geared for assisting students. From websites like Wolfram Alpha for math courses to Quizlet for studying and specific flashcards there are so many websites at a student’s disposal nowadays. Additional websites include Koofers.com, StudyBlue, khan academy and Slader.com. If self-studying isn’t quite your forte, then that brings us to-

Tip two: Take advantage of JCCC resources. Although you can’t exactly meet with a professor in a traditional classroom, many teachers have zoom office hours where you can join a call and ask any specific questions you may have over the curriculum. Not only that but JCCC still offers tutoring programs to those students that may be struggling and for those of you that want to get ahead of the class. In addition, there are tons of notes that each teacher is posting along with discussion boards on canvas, so you should rarely be running out of school provided resources. However, if all else fails that bring us to-

Tip three: read your textbook. We all have textbooks for each class but I’m willing to bet that not a lot of students put that much stock in them unless it’s for an assignment. If you find yourself struggling in a class, try taking a non-mandatory peek inside a textbook, I promise they’ve got some good information in there. Most if not all of the college required textbooks are written by actual professors, so if you attend class online and then read the textbook, it’s like you’re getting a total of 2 teachers instead of the usual 1. Even though some of your required textbooks may be a little boring, reading some of the non-required sections is a great way to improve your knowledge for that class.

These are all some great ways to improve your online class experience while staying off campus. For the Campus Ledger, I’m Leo Fotovich.