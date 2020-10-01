New dining service makes eating safer on campus

By Mariana Figueroa (mfiguer5@jccc.edu). Figueroa is one of the Staff Reporters at The Campus Ledger. This is her third semester at the college. She enjoys taking pictures and writing political stories. She spends most of her time playing soccer here at JCCC.

The dining services at the college have reinvented the way to get food delivered to students on campus. The goal for this reinvention is to provide all students and staff a safe way to access the food court on campus.

The Cav Express meal pickup and delivery is a new service that is being offered to students and faculty on campus. Through the Cav Express, anyone can get food from the food court. With the Transact mobile ordering app people on campus can order food from their smartphone. This app will have the food court menu available for the week and will update throughout the semester.

“This has been an amazingly successful new way of helping people that are somewhat concern about their health touchless pick-up food from the food court,” Catering Manager Andrew Woody said. “We came together and found a way to deliver food in a safe manner on campus during this pandemic. Even if health regulations go back to what they were for the Spring semester and we go back to regular business we are still going to use this online ordering system because it has been really successful.”

This new method of food delivery and pickup implemented at the college has been keeping students and faculty safe throughout this semester.

“I think that it is a nice service they are offering because there are some people on campus that are really concerned about getting sick,” Sara Carrera, student, said. “Seeing JCCC evolved in different ways due to the pandemic is satisfying and adding a delivery and pickup food system makes it easier for students and faculty to stay safe.”

The Cav Express will continue to provide students and others who are on campus with this service. The new system will bring a smoother and faster way for the college community to receive food.

For more information visit the dining services website.

