Deadlines to know before Election Day

By Gracyn Shulista (gshulist@jccc.edu). Shulista is the editor-In-chief for The Campus Ledger. This is her third semester at the college. She enjoys covering different students and clubs on campus. She spends most of her time taking care of her dogs and reading about politics.

It is now four weeks until Election Day on Nov. 3, but there are several important dates to be aware of before November comes along.

If you are not registered to vote yet, the deadline in Kansas is Oct. 13. To register or check your registration status visit Vote.org or KSVotes.org.

Mail-in ballots have become a hot topic this election and offer a contactless way to vote. If you are wanting to participate in this election with a mail-in ballot you must request one by Oct. 27 and if you are sending in your application by mail, it must be postmarked on or before Oct. 27. You can request one here: Absentee ballot application. When sending in your ballot through mail, it must be postmarked by Nov. 3 to be counted in the election. There are also ballot drop-off boxes located around Johnson County for more information on the location of these boxes visit the Johnson County Election Office website.

Early or advanced voting is also available from Oct. 14 to Nov. 2, but times and dates depend on where you live. To find out where you can vote in Johnson county click here.

If you are planning to vote on Election Day, you can find out your polling place here.

When you are heading to the polls make sure to remember your photo ID like your driver’s license if you do not have one, click here for information on what to do and other frequently asked questions about voting in Kansas.

Happy voting!