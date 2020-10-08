Student senate Sept. 28 meeting

By Yohannes Girma (ygirma@jccc.edu). Girma is a reporting correspondent for the Campus Ledger. This is his fourth semester at the college. He enjoys writing on his free time and hang out with friends. He also loves soccer.

Student senate held their first general assembly meeting Sept. 28.

The student senate committees include Service Fundraising, Public Relations, Rules and Conduct and the Budget Committee. Due to COVID-19, the Service Fundraising and Public Relations Committees have merged.

There are other committees outside of the senate. Sailor Usher, president of Student Senate, gave the following short update on the Student Sustainability Committee: The Student Sustainability Committee finished building solar panels in the parking lot. Online they postponed due to construction.

Usher will be present at the Board of Trustees meeting which meets the third Thursday of every month. One of the responsibilities of the Board of Trustees is to listen to any issue of students and any concerns or ideas brought up by the student senate. Usher also hopes to bring President Bowne to the general assembly to discuss his possible nine-month plan.

Anne Turney, the Center for Student Involvement manager, gave the following advisor announcements.

The Inclusion and Diversity Survey ends Sept. 30.

September was National Recovery Month, in honor of that Student Life hosted their annual Soberfest event on Sept. 29. The event was held in front of the library from 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. and all students and faculty were invited to play games and learn information about responsible consumption.

The college’s annual blood drive will still occur from Oct. 5 to Oct. 9. Lastly, there will be a debate watch on Zoom for the first presidential debate.

