Financial situation looking better at JCCC

By Leo Fotovich (lfotovi2@jccc.edu).

JCCC has undergone a lot of changes recently, from online classes to changes in programs. However, at the core of it all has been the Financial Department, which has been adapting to changes brought on by COVID-19.

(Rachel Lierz) “Everyone has pretty much been working at home since the middle of march since the campus first closed, we do have some folks that are going in and I don’t know you said you just talked to Megan and I don’t know if she talked about this with you as far as their trying to kind of limit their footprint their in the student center and alternate their staff in to make sure that they can serve student needs but also keep everyone safe and socially distanced as appropriate, I think everyone has responded really well you know working from home wasn’t really a thing at JCCC before all this and I think everybody has done a really good job in showing we can be successful in doing all this stuff.”

Unfortunately, with COVID-19, there have been a couple of issues that the department has faced regarding enrollment.

(Megan Casey) “So, enrollment is down for fall so tuition revenue is down, too, a little bit, but enrollment is still going on we still have college now enrollment open the winter session enrollment has opened too so we really won’t be able to see the full impact until the end of the term as we see that kind of enrollment activity kind of wind down.”

Despite that however, overall the college’s finances are doing pretty well, even in times like these.

(Lierz) “The colleges in a healthy financial position, so you know I talked about the revenue we get from the county through our local property taxes, and then really that coupled with the reserves that the college has accumulated it helps us to ensure that we can withstand times of uncertainty whether it’s this COVID situation or a possible recession or what have you, but that healthy financial position that we enjoy helps to ensure that we can withstand some of that without having to potentially significantly raise tuition.”

Overall, despite some setbacks, the JCCC financial department has been successful even in the current pandemic. If you would like to learn more about JCCC’s finances in particular, they put financial reports from the last 5 years on the JCCC.EDU website. In addition, the staff is happy to help with most problems regarding finances, whether that be student or otherwise. Reporting for the Campus Ledger, I’m Leo Fotovich.