A fun way to stay involved with the college while online

By Paige Winters (pwinter6@jccc.edu). Winters is a video producer for The Campus Ledger. This is her second semester at the college. She enjoys covering stories and events on campus through videography. She spends most of her time at local concerts, out with friends or with her dog.

Do you miss lunch time trivia at JCCC? Luckily, the Center for Student Involvement decided to take the time to move this event online.

(Anne Turney) “So, right now our lunchtime trivia virtually is through Kahoot and it’s through the challenge, and that means it’s just an all-day challenge we run it from like 8 am to midnight, and folks can log on to the Kahoot they can find that information via get involved at JCCC and they can look at the events for the lunch time trivia event and we’ll always have the game in there and how to get to it. It’s typically about thirty questions so folks can play and win prizes to the top three they get Amazon gift cards.”

If you’re wondering what kind of questions you should expect, I got to talk to the mastermind behind lunch time trivia.

(Andrea Vieux) “The general monthly themes like this month’s theme we had one just the last Wednesday, I kind of try to think about which holidays is on that month so Hispanic heritage week goes September 15th to October 15th and October is LGBTQ history month, November is indigenous peoples month with December.There’s a lot of holidays so I try to keep a list of all the stuff that is related to that month whether it’s holidays or theme of the month like celebration wise so those are usually the primary topics.”

While students are stuck at home it can seem difficult to feel involved on campus, but participating in monthly events like this can be a fun way to feel engaged with your college, and some students are even getting creative with it.

(Vieux) “I try to email my colleagues and say hey there’s a trivia game going on and this month I actually did ended up emailing the advisor for student veterans and they ended up having a meeting that afternoon and they played in their meeting and had a really good time connecting with each other and playing this trivia game. So it was nice to hear, oh people are playing it live, they’re just playing in a different way.”

(Turney) “Even if this is the only thing that a student participated outside of the classroom it’s one more way that they can connect with JCCC and make them feel like this is their campus and this is their college and even if this is just once a month and I hope they can connect in other ways as well but it’s just been fun.”

Make sure to watch out for the next Lunch Time Trivia on November Fourth. Reporting from The Campus Ledger, this has been Paige Winters.