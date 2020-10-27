Last day to request mail-in ballot

By Alieu Jagne (ajagne1@jccc.edu). Jagne is the managing editor for The Campus Ledger and this is his second year at the college. He joined the staff to share his opinions and love for writing with others. He also loves Taylor Swift, dogs and the long walks in the park.

With a week until the 2020 election is over, many Americans have already received their mail-in ballots for advanced voting. While people can still vote in-person, many have opted to receive a mail-In ballot to limit the spread of COVID-19. For first-time voters, the process of filling out your ballot may be tricky, as there are many ways to incorrectly fill in your ballot.

Advanced voting has already begun in the state of Kansas. However, it is not too late to still request a mail-in ballot. The Kansas Secretary of State website has more information on the specifics of advanced voting but here are some important things that you should know now.

The deadline to request a mail-in ballot in Kansas is October 27.

Voters must use the same signature that they used to register to vote. Additionally, voters must sign the envelope to ensure that their ballot gets counted.

A form of photo-identification is required for all forms of voting (advanced, in-person and mail-in).

If you requested a mail-in ballot, but you still want to vote in person, you are permitted to do so. However, make sure you are voting only once, as using multiple votes is a form of voter fraud. Additionally, this in-person vote will only count as a provisional vote, meaning that they will hold your in person vote to see if you turn in a mail ballot.

For more information on voting, visit the Kansas Secretary of State website.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kansas government has estimated that there will be an increased number of mail-in ballots this year. The Johnson County Election office has reported that over 100,000 mail-in ballots have been requested, making it a new record. To combat this, they’ve established ballot boxes in various areas. There are seven ballot boxes that voters can submit their ballots at:

Blue Valley Library, 9000 W. 151st St., Overland Park

Central Resource Library, 9875 W. 87th St., Overland Park

De Soto Library, 33145 W. 83rd St., De Soto

Gardner Library, 137 E. Shawnee St., Gardner

Shawnee Library, 13811 Johnson Drive, Shawnee

Spring Hill Library, 109 S. Webster St., Spring Hill

Northeast county offices, 6000 Lamar Ave., Mission

In addition to these options, voters can also drop off their ballots at the Johnson County Election Office, which is located at 2101 E. Kansas City Road in Olathe. For those who want the experience of casting your ballot in person, voting offices recommend making before you go to ensure the ease of the experience. In all voting locations, safety restrictions are in place to ensure that the spread of germs is limited.

