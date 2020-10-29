Performing arts putting on virtual performances

By Landen Fields (lfield12@jccc.edu). Fields is the executive producer for the Campus Ledger. He joined the Ledger in the fall semester of 2019 and has always been interested in media and videography. Two of his favorite hobbies include recording his KU Basketball podcast – Inside the Paint – and watching as many sports as possible.

JCCC performing arts has had to move all live performances to virtual, online performances due to Covid-19. General manager of performing arts, Emily Behrmann and senior videographer Sam Tady tell us more.

(Behrmann) “So, in order to continue to serve the community, we’ve done several things. The first one is that we recorded in August all of the Ruel Joyce and jazz recitals.” “They’re free. They feature local musicians. So, when we realized this summer that we probably weren’t going to be able to have those in person, we just recorded all of them.”

(Tady) “So, we set up three robot cameras, and while we’re sitting in the control room, we’re picking out the angles for that and cutting it together as if it’s a live show that we then can edit to be this pristine package and then it can be streamed for the public to consume.” “I thought that it was really cool that we would get to still be able to give the community some form of live theater, even if it’s if they’re not able to be there themselves. We could still give them that experience through means of our video.”

While providing an interesting product, difficulties do arise.

(Tady) “I guess the nature of live editing something means you only really have one take of it, so you have to anticipate what the artist is going to do so that you can line up your camera angles and be able to go with the flow of their flow because you don’t want them to have to change their performance,” “that’s been a learning experience, but it’s been a lot of fun. I like a good challenge.”

In addition to filming the regularly scheduled programming, the performing arts program has also started providing content for a younger crowd.

(Behrmann) “We are working with the Paul Mesner puppet theater to record eight episodes of something called “In the Workshop.” So they have written basically a show that’s for preschoolers through about fourth grade. That helps kids deal with the emotional and social issues that go along with being in quarantine or lockdown.” “So we have one episode that’s been completed. The other seven will be completed probably in the next two weeks and then work cooperatively working with Mesner Puppet Theater to get the word out to schools across the Kansas City metro, charging a classroom one hundred dollars to have that an episode and then use it for a couple of weeks. And then people who are still home schooling or virtual schooling can buy an episode for five dollars and have access to it for 48 hours.”

You can find links to all of the recorded shows in the description below, as well as a link to the Arts Education page where you can find out more about the Paul Mesner Puppet Theater show. For The Campus Ledger, I’m Landen Fields.