Utilizing the JCCC bookstore

With next semester right around the corner, there has been a need for students to get their hands on the necessary course material. No worries though, as the JCCC bookstore has opened to online purchases for students and staff alike.

(Gennie Harold) “Right now, were still doing online orders and shipping things, there is still an option for students to select which we’ll start doing in January on January 11th and we’ll be doing that in the orientation room in SC 101, the other thing would be just order early, we were surprised in august at how many online orders we received the first day of class, it’s very hard we’re not Walmart or Sam’s or Target. Order early, take advantage of the free shipping and we’ll have the store pickup.”

Like most programs, the JCCC bookstore has had to adapt to COVID and its difficulties.

(Ashley Hunter) “The most difficult part was quickly changing our website to fit the need for the students cause at the time at the beginning of the year we had just started really growing our website and you know getting the necessary tools to look nicer for the student and also give an easier process for the student to go through finding their the items that they need for school and so with the shutdown happening again we’ve had to quickly put more items that we sell in the store on our websites so art supplies, clay, wax, metalsmithing items those weren’t previously on the website and with the shutdown happening going on so it’s kind of a we have to quickly get those things on the website so we can continue to help those students out and make sure they have everything that they need.”

Despite that, the JCCC bookstore is open and ready for students to fully utilize it. They carry textbooks, art supplies, course supplies and more. If you would like to learn more you can contact them by calling 913-496-3822 or emailing bookstore@jccc.edu. If you ever need course materials you know who to contact. Reporting for the Campus Ledger, I’m Leo Fotovich.