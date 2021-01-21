Black Panther party holds demonstration at KC city hall

By Jason Yearout (jyearou1@jccc.edu). Yearout is a staff reporter for The Campus Ledger. This is their fourth semester at the college. They enjoy walking their dogs and listening to comedy podcasts.

On December 19 the Black Panther Party of Kansas City conducted an armed demonstration. The party has joined a number of other activist groups in calling for Police Chief Rick Smith to be fired.

The death of George Floyd lead to widespread protests across the country as well as locally. Video of the arrest of Deja Stallings, a woman who was nine months pregnant when a KCPD officer pinned her onto her stomach, lead to widespread backlash. Attorney and activist, Stacy Shaw, has been in close contact with Stallings and announced publicly that her child was put into the neonatal intensive care unit.

“[Deja’s child is] going to her pediatrician now for checkups and we’re still monitoring her to see if she has any lasting effects from the attack on her mom,” Shaw said. “When I saw how police officers were treating people without regard to their humanity, just with complete brutality, it just completely changed me, to not only experience that myself, but then to see it exponentially inflicted on a pregnant woman, because I wasn’t beat up or thrown to the ground, but just realizing how much I protected my sisters when they were pregnant, and then to see the police treat her like an animal was just horrifying.”

After the video of Deja’s arrest went viral activists formed “The People’s City” set up camp in city hall’s front lawn and occupied the area for twenty-one days. Those in attendance had three demands:

Fire Chief Smith

Cut the police budget in half

Redistribute the money from the budget into services that support the community

Ryan Sorrell is a member of Black Rainbow, an abolitionist group located in Kansas City who were directly involved in the occupation of city hall.

“For the immediate, what we want to do right now, we have to get him out of there, and at least put someone in who cares about life, that cares about black lives,” Sorrell said. “Ultimately, regardless of who you put in that position, they’re still going to occupy a position of white supremacy because of the relationship of policing, and policing’s relationship to black people and brown people and poor people, but we can at least slow down the bleeding as we’re working for a sustainable long-term solution.”

A ceasefire was declared October 24 after members of city council agreed to meet with activists.

“Abolition is a long-term goal,” Sorrell said. “What they can be doing in the meantime is firing police officers who commit crimes, who commit murder, who engage in white supremacy, because racism is incredibly prevalent in the police department in Kansas City, and no one is ever held accountable.”

KCPD captain David Jackson has defended the accountability measures in place at the station.

“If officers were not being held accountable and we need to adopt better policies or better structures in order to hold them accountable, then I think that that’s a great conversation to have,” Jackson said. “I think that we have great accountability processes in place, and I think that those policies and procedures are under constant review, and I think, frankly, for example, at the last board meeting, the mayor introduced a few items for us to look at to maybe have better accountability, for example, accepting third-party complaints, which we wouldn’t normally do, but I think it’s a good conversation to have.”

On November 10 the Revolutionary Black Panther Party of Kansas City joined that conversation. During the board of directors meeting a speaker for the party addressed the board and those watching at home.

“The Revolutionary Black Panther Party is pursuing charges against law enforcement in Kansas City, Missouri for actions violating the human rights of the people in Kansas City, and black people in particular,” The speaker said. “These acts include murder, abuse, and misuse of munitions on people protesting in the Plaza area, as evidenced by a tactical disregard for children being present, without regard to individuals with chronic respiratory illnesses or regard for individuals with developmental disabilities when using crowd control ordinances.”

The speaker cited the deaths of Ryan Stokes, Cameron Lamb, Donnie Sanders as Terrance Bridges and the arrests of Breona Hill, Deja Stallings and a fifteen year old in November of 2019 as evidence of the department’s racism and announced the party would be conducting an armed demonstration on December 19.

The march began at the corner of 31 and Prospect Ave. and continued until they reached the east patrol campus. Several participants were armed, however organizers claimed the weapons weren’t loaded. As they marched the group of forty to fifty chanted and listened to members of the party as they described their grievances with the KCPD.

“As a black man I’m liable to die at the hands of the police department,” a speaker said. “So, we’re going to take a stand, and we’re going to keep going until they realize that we are tired, and they need to do something about it, because if I commit a crime, I could get life for murder, when they commit a crime, they get a paid leave.”

The demonstration lasted for an hour. Since then, activists have shifted their focus to ending the KCPD’s raids on houseless encampments in the city. Stacy Shaw and Ryan Sorrell have been protesting every Friday outside of city hall. Shaw released an open letter to Mayor Quinton Lucas after Scott Eicke was found after having died from exposure.

“Your thinly veiled attempt to discredit the credible, firsthand accounts of houseless victims who lost all their worldly possessions in raids sanctioned and ordered under your supervision is a new benchmark in the absence of accountability, transparency and integrity of your office,” Shaw said. “The heartless incompetence of your office in addressing the tragic and completely avoidable death of Scott Eicke will not be forgotten.”

As of now the KCPD has not commented on December’s demonstration.

