Spring virtual involvement fair set for Jan. 27

By Paige Winters (pwinter6@jccc.edu).

The start of a new semester at JCCC wouldn’t be the same without the involvement fair. This year the fair will be held on Zoom and you’ll have a chance to talk to clubs and organizations from home.

(Samantha Mills) “To join the involvement fair, they can go on get involved and under the events tab they’ll have a tab for the involvement fair, and they can press on that and then whatever club they are interested in joining each club will have a zoom room that they can join, and they can bounce around from different ones to learn more about that club and what they will be doing this semester.”

With courses being online again this semester, the Involvement Fair is a great opportunity to meet new people.

(Mills)“Going to the involvement fair is a good first step because they can connect with those different clubs and join the different Group Me’s that those clubs have and learn about the different events that will be happening throughout the semester, they can stay connected in that way and of course following them on social media and going to all of their virtual events is a good way to stay connected.”

(Anne Turney)“Still try to plug-in maybe instead of joining five clubs you’re looking at a couple that you’re really invested in” “go to the events that they’re hosting go to the meetings that the clubs are hosting because that might allow you to make more connections so you may meet a couple people in a Zoom meeting that then you can continue to keep in touch with.”

Many of the clubs and organizations at JCCC are still very active and are always looking for new ways to communicate and stay involved on campus.

(Turney)“We have CAV leadership, which is once a week something, to be involved in. “yes we’re talking about leadership and gaining leadership but this semester with CAV leadership there’s a competition component so just a really great opportunity to be involved on campus socially while expanding your leadership knowledge.”

Keeping up to date about events on campus and socializing can really change your college experience, Student Life is always looking for ways to continue this remotely.

(Turney)“We’ve looked into things like Discord so we host some of our events on Student Life Discord, that seems to be where a lot of our students already are so let’s not create this whole new thing that we’re going to have to teach students to do because they’re already learning how to do their classes online, like where are places that students already are that we can tap into and bring the events there.”

(Mills)“Our main outlet to spread information is Get Involved, so whenever a student comes and asks for information about different clubs, we always lead them to Get Involved, that way, that’s where all of the events are, all of the clubs are, so all the information they need is right there.”

