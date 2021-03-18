Plan for the present and the future

By Mariana Figueroa (mfiguer5@jccc.edu). Figueroa is one of the staff reporters at The Campus Ledger. This is her third semester at the college. She enjoys taking pictures and writing political stories. She spends most of her time playing soccer here at the college.

Imagine being undecided in what your major is going to be, not knowing how to create a resume to get a job or even being a sophomore and not having a clear idea of what you want to do moving forward. Luckily, as a student at the college, there are places like the Career Development Center that could help you answer all the questions that you have yet to figure out.

“The Career Development Center is a place where students come and look for answers and help regarding their career and future,” career information specialist, Brittany Brower, said. “ We help students in the career development process finding a degree that might be a good fit based on their personality traits and past experience. We also help with self-exploration such as identifying their values, strengths, and a clear personality. Preparing students’ career process by resume critiques, job search and preparation for job interviews.”

Students often have issues finding classes they want to enroll in or making a cover letter for certain job applications. Students need to take advantage of the center in order to make their education something they will enjoy.

“I did hear of the Career Development Center the first two semesters I was here,” student, Sara Carrera said. “However, I did not know what it could actually help me with my major, internships, or transferring. I was in a spot in my life where I did not know what major I wanted to follow or what job I wanted to get. When I got to the career development center, they recommended some classes I might like based on my hobbies and personality. Also, they showed me the Careers at JCCC website which is a website that shows every job position available that they have on campus and that is how a became a student ambassador.”

Programs like this one and more are available in the college for students for free, taking advantage of these resources might help you create the right path for your future career and get a job that you might enjoy.

For more information on the career development center visit their webpage.

