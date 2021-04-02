Kansas moves to phase 5 of vaccine plan

By Jason Yearout (jyearou1@jccc.edu). Yearout is the features editor for The Campus Ledger. This is their fourth semester at the college. They enjoy walking their dogs and listening to comedy podcasts.

Kansas has now moved to Phase 5 of the vaccine plan meaning all Kansas Residents 16 years of age and older are eligible to register for the COVID-19 Vaccine. The announcement was made by Governor Laura Kelly last Friday. Here is what you need to know.

The Pfizer Vaccine is permitted for use of people 16 and older, while the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson Vaccine are permitted for people 18 and older.

To find a vaccine distributor near you, use Vaccine Finder, which allows you to select vaccines by company, zip code and distance.

The Pfizer Vaccine requires two appointments booked three weeks apart. The Moderna Vaccine requires two appointments booked four weeks apart. The Johnson and Johnson Vaccine is a single shot vaccine.

If possible, schedule a few days of recovery after each appointment. The vaccines have been known to make their recipients ill.

You should wait two weeks after your second appointment before participating in indoor gatherings and you should still wear a mask in public on the off chance those who get vaccinated can still carry the virus.

While this is an exciting development it is important for all Kansas citizens to continue practicing social distancing and mask wearing until it is officially safe to stop. Only by continuing to stay safe can we ensure this summer will not be a repeat of the last.

