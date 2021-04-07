Cavaliers are ready for kickoff

By Mariana Figueroa (mfiguer5@jccc.edu). Figueroa is one of the staff reporters at The Campus Ledger. This is her third semester at the college. She enjoys taking pictures and writing political stories. She spends most of her time playing soccer here at the college.

With sports at the college being postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions, many athletic seasons are just starting, and several games have been played this spring. However, soccer season is still a month away from beginning due to weather conditions. This season is going to be shorter than usual. With a normal season consisting of 24 games to 14 games being played in this spring season.

“It is a shorter season than usual, but the motivation is still the same,” Jeff Cole, men’s soccer head coach, said. “I am really excited to finally get to coach in my first game this season with my players. We have been training since the beginning of the Fall semester and hopefully this season will show the results of the hard work they put into every practice.”

The men’s soccer team had recently a change in their head coach; Jeff Cole has been now leading this team since fall 2020. Their first official game of the season will be April 4, against Coffeyville Community College at the college’s new soccer field.

“I think we are more prepared than ever,” Arturo Rodriguez, midfielder, said. “We have been practicing for about six months waiting for the season to start. We get to play in this new stadium for our first game and it motivates us players to win our first home game. I feel like with COVID-19 a lot of things change for us athletes, we did not have a spring or fall season and it has been a while since we played so feelings of anxiety and happiness are mixed right now.”

Cavaliers are prepared to face Coffeyville in this upcoming game, with a new field and practice confidence has never been this strong. The support of the college students it’s also something to look forward to in this upcoming game.

“It is important for us students as part of this college to show support to our athletes and go watch their games,” Riley Porter, student, said. “I love watching soccer and what better opportunity to watch it than supporting your college team.”

With all the safety measures required, students are still excited to enjoy the upcoming season. From April all the way to June, students are going to have the possibility to go and watch both women’s and men’s soccer home games because the Lady Cavaliers’ season also starts in April with their first home game being played on April 2.

For more information, please visit https://www.jcccathletics.com/landing/index