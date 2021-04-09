Summer enrollment open now

By Mariana Figueroa (mfiguer5@jccc.edu). Figueroa is one of the staff reporters at The Campus Ledger. This is her third semester at the college. She enjoys taking pictures and writing political stories. She spends most of her time playing soccer here at the college.

Summer enrollment is here. This past year, classes have been something tricky to handle. With online courses and Zoom meetings, the online world is something we are remarkably familiar with now. However, this summer, students will be able to join in- person classes.

“April 5 through 7, summer pre-enrollment begins at 8 a.m.,” Jared Anderson registration specialist said. “[This is] only for students who have applied for graduation or are required to enroll in a developmental education course. This early registration excludes Liberal Arts, General Sciences, General Studies, and non-degree seeking students. [On] April 7 at 9 p.m. enrollment will be available for all students.”

Some students like the idea of taking summer classes to speed up the process of their degree, others choose to rest from homework, stress , and focus on different things.

“I don’t like taking classes during the summer,” Taia Elliot, student, said. “It’s the season of the year that I look forward to and I am not about to spend all summer studying or worrying about school. I usually work a full-time job during the summer, hang out with my friends, go to the pool, and enjoy the warm weather. A class is not something I want to add to my summer to do list.”

Although several students take advantage of the free time, they have during the summer to make some extra money and enjoy the few months of warm weather. Others would rather enroll in some classes.

“I think the Summer semester is really helpful if you want to get a degree quicker,.” Paola Hernandez, student, said. “I want to get my associates degree in two years so that I can transfer faster. I consider that summer classes help speed up the process of graduation. I usually don’t take more than six credits during the summer so that I can work and be able to do outdoor activities while studying.”

Although, there will be online classes which will be available this summer, students will be able to get back into the classroom again and enjoy a face-to-face class if they want to.

“Students are really going to enjoy having most of the courses that were online throughout these last two semesters back to face to face,.” Anderson said. “I hope they take advantage of the classes being offered and enroll.”

For more information on summer enrollment visit

https://www.jccc.edu/admissions/enrollment/