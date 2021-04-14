Day in the life: student ambassadors

By Sidney Henkensiefken (shenkens@jccc.edu). Henkensiefken is a staff photographer for the Campus Ledger. This is her fourth semester at the Ledger, and she joined to continue her passion for photography. Henkensiefken loves talking about politics, hanging out with her friends and being with her family.

Student ambassadors work in a variety of places around campus, to give a comforting environment to the campus. Sitting at the Midwest Trust Center desk is Camille Mullings, a student life ambassador. The Midwest trust Center welcome desk is one place the student ambassadors frequent, at the desk the ambassadors await questions and work on events they are currently planning.
The student lounge was a place student would often resort to when on campus. Here, there are multiple games for students to play, a lively atmosphere, and music always surrounding patrons. Unfortunately, with the pandemic the place that so many students enjoyed while on campus was closed. It has not been opened since. However, student ambassadors have come up with a solution to this crisis, making a virtual room on discord where students can feel the support of the college community.
Anne Turney, the manager for Student Life and leadership development is head of the student ambassadors. She does an array or work for the college including, but not limited to, managing the clubs and orgs of the college and providing multiple students with a home through being an advisor to multiple organizations on campus.
The Center for Student Involvement (CSI) is one of the main areas to find the student ambassador staff. Chris Quinn pictured above, has been a student life ambassador for the past two years. Currently he is working on events for the student population, these events include a kickball tournament in which, students will sign up on Get Involved, and become part of a team where they be able to come to campus and play. This will be one of the only in-person events this semester.
Student life provides the campus with amazing opportunities. All of which can be found on Get Involved @ JCCC.
A vital aspect that keeps our campus community running is the Student Basic Needs Center (BNC). This department helps students all over campus to get clothes, food, transportation, and so much more. Student Ambassadors take turns managing the desk at the BNC and waiting for members of the community to come and get what they need. Recently, the BNC now has fresh produce as another wonderful aspect of the center.
At the student engagement desk in the Student Center, Taia Sarazov is ready to answer questions imposed to her. Photo by Sidney Henkensiefken.
One of the ambassadors’ jobs is to come up with events for the students at the college. Recently, Student Life hosted a “Home Garden Event” in which students could RSVP on Get Involved to get two pots and plants. As well, on Student Life’s Instagram page there was a giveaway to get a Pro Garden Kit. Events like this come up all the time, so students should make sure they do not miss out in the future.

To read more about the student ambassadors and what they do, check out our behind the scenes story.

